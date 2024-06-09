Todos los campeonatos

Fórmula 1 GP de Canadá

Estado del Campeonato F1 2024 tras Canadá

Así está el campeonato 2024 de la F1 tras la carrera del GP en Canadá con Max Verstappen liderando, en segundo Charles Leclerc y Sergio Checo Pérez en quinto. Entre los equipos, Red Bull es primero y Ferrari se ubica segundo.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:
Más de F1 en Canadá:

Campeonato de pilotos

POS Piloto Puntos Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 NetherlandsM. Verstappen 194 26/1 25/1 - 26/1 33 26 25/1 8/6 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 MonacoC. Leclerc 138 12/4 16/3 19/2 12/4 17 22 15/3 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 United KingdomL. Norris 131 8/6 4/8 15/3 10/5 21 25 18/2 12/4 18/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 SpainC. Sainz 108 15/3 - 25/1 15/3 14 14 10/5 15/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 MexicoS. Perez 107 18/2 18/2 10/5 18/2 21 18 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 AustraliaO. Piastri 81 4/8 12/4 12/4 4/8 6 3 12/4 18/2 10/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United KingdomG. Russell 69 10/5 8/6 - 6/7 9 4 7/7 10/5 15/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United KingdomL. Hamilton 55 6/7 2/9 - 2/9 9 8 8/6 7/7 13/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 SpainF. Alonso 41 2/9 10/5 4/8 8/6 7 2 - - 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 JapanY. Tsunoda 19 - - 6/7 1/10 - 7 1/10 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 CanadaL. Stroll 17 1/10 - 8/6 - - - 2/9 - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 AustraliaD. Ricciardo 9 - - - - - 5 - - 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 United KingdomO. Bearman 6 - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 GermanyN. Hulkenberg 6 - 1/10 2/9 - 1 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 FranceP. Gasly 3 - - - - - - - 1/10 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 ThailandA. Albon 2 - - - - - - - 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 FranceE. Ocon 2 - - - - - 1 - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 DenmarkK. Magnussen 1 - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 ChinaZ. Guanyu   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 FinlandV. Bottas   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 United StatesL. Sargeant   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
 

Campeonato de Equipos

POS Equipos Puntos Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 AustriaRed Bull Racing 301 44 43 10 44 54 44 29 8 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 ItalyFerrari 252 27 22 44 27 31 36 25 40 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 United KingdomMcLaren 212 12 16 27 14 27 28 30 30 28 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 GermanyMercedes 124 16 10 - 8 18 12 15 17 28 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 United KingdomAston Martin Racing 58 3 10 12 8 7 2 2 - 14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 ItalyRB 28 - - 6 1 - 12 1 4 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United StatesHaas F1 Team 7 - 1 3 - 1 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 FranceAlpine 5 - - - - - 1 - 1 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United KingdomWilliams 2 - - - - - - - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 SwitzerlandSauber   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
 
Más de F1 en Mónaco:






































Artículo previo Verstappen gana y Checo Pérez choca en el GP de Canadá 2024 de F1
Artículo siguiente ¿Quién fue el "Piloto del Día" del GP Canadá F1?

Bernardo Maldonado
