Estado del Campeonato F1 2024 tras Canadá
Así está el campeonato 2024 de la F1 tras la carrera del GP en Canadá con Max Verstappen liderando, en segundo Charles Leclerc y Sergio Checo Pérez en quinto. Entre los equipos, Red Bull es primero y Ferrari se ubica segundo.
Campeonato de pilotos
|POS
|Piloto
|Puntos
|1
|M. Verstappen
|194
|26/1
|25/1
|-
|26/1
|33
|26
|25/1
|8/6
|25/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|C. Leclerc
|138
|12/4
|16/3
|19/2
|12/4
|17
|22
|15/3
|25/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|L. Norris
|131
|8/6
|4/8
|15/3
|10/5
|21
|25
|18/2
|12/4
|18/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|C. Sainz
|108
|15/3
|-
|25/1
|15/3
|14
|14
|10/5
|15/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|S. Perez
|107
|18/2
|18/2
|10/5
|18/2
|21
|18
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|O. Piastri
|81
|4/8
|12/4
|12/4
|4/8
|6
|3
|12/4
|18/2
|10/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|G. Russell
|69
|10/5
|8/6
|-
|6/7
|9
|4
|7/7
|10/5
|15/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|L. Hamilton
|55
|6/7
|2/9
|-
|2/9
|9
|8
|8/6
|7/7
|13/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|F. Alonso
|41
|2/9
|10/5
|4/8
|8/6
|7
|2
|-
|-
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Y. Tsunoda
|19
|-
|-
|6/7
|1/10
|-
|7
|1/10
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|L. Stroll
|17
|1/10
|-
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|2/9
|-
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|D. Ricciardo
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|O. Bearman
|6
|-
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|N. Hulkenberg
|6
|-
|1/10
|2/9
|-
|1
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|P. Gasly
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/10
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|A. Albon
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|E. Ocon
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|K. Magnussen
|1
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|Z. Guanyu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|V. Bottas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|L. Sargeant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Campeonato de Equipos
|POS
|Equipos
|Puntos
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|301
|44
|43
|10
|44
|54
|44
|29
|8
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Ferrari
|252
|27
|22
|44
|27
|31
|36
|25
|40
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|McLaren
|212
|12
|16
|27
|14
|27
|28
|30
|30
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Mercedes
|124
|16
|10
|-
|8
|18
|12
|15
|17
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Aston Martin Racing
|58
|3
|10
|12
|8
|7
|2
|2
|-
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|RB
|28
|-
|-
|6
|1
|-
|12
|1
|4
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Haas F1 Team
|7
|-
|1
|3
|-
|1
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Alpine
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|1
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Williams
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Sauber
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
