Fórmula 1 GP de Australia

Estado del Campeonato F1 2024 tras Australia

Así va el campeonato 2024 de la F1 tras la carrera del GP de Australia, con Max Verstappen liderando, Charles Leclerc en segundo y el mexicano Sergio "Checo" Pérez, tercero. Entre los equipos Red Bull primero y Ferrari en segundo.

Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:

Watch: RESUMEN GP DE AUSTRALIA F1 2024

Campeonato de Pilotos

POS PILOTO PUNTOS Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 NetherlandsM. Verstappen 51 26/1 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 MonacoC. Leclerc 47 12/4 16/3 19/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 MexicoS. Pérez 46 18/2 18/2 10/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 SpainC. Sainz 40 15/3 - 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 AustraliaO. Piastri 28 4/8 12/4 12/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 United KingdomL. Norris 27 8/6 4/8 15/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United KingdomG. Russell 18 10/5 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 SpainF. Alonso 16 2/9 10/5 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 CanadaL. Stroll 9 1/10 - 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 United KingdomL. Hamilton 8 6/7 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 JapanY. Tsunoda 6 - - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 United KingdomO. Bearman 6 - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 GermanyN. Hulkenberg 3 - 1/10 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 DenmarkK. Magnussen 1 - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 ThailandA. Albon   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 ChinaG. Zhou   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 AustraliaD. Ricciardo   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 FranceE. Ocon   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 FranceP. Gasly   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 FinlandV. Bottas   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 United StatesL. Sargeant   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
 
Campeonato de Equipos

POS EQUIPOS PUNTOS Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 AustriaRed Bull Racing 97 44 43 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 ItalyFerrari 93 27 22 44 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 United KingdomMcLaren F1 55 12 16 27 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 GermanyMercedes 26 16 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 United KingdomAston Martin Racing 25 3 10 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 ItalyScuderia AlphaTauri 6 - - 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United StatesHaas F1 Team 4 - 1 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United KingdomWilliams   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 FranceAlpine   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 SwitzerlandSauber F1 Team   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
 
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 el campo en la salida de la carrera

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 el campo en la salida de la carrera

Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, hace una parada en boxes

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, hace una parada en boxes

Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, el resto de la parrilla en la primera vuelta.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, el resto de la parrilla en la primera vuelta.

Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524 Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524 y Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524 Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524 y Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38 Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20 y George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38 Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20 y George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, hace una parada en boxes

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, hace una parada en boxes

Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44

Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 y Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 y Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 el campo en la salida de la carrera

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 el campo en la salida de la carrera

Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44

Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, el resto de la parrilla en la primera vuelta.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, el resto de la parrilla en la primera vuelta.

Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, hace una parada en boxes

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, hace una parada en boxes

Foto de: Glenn Dunbar

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Alex Albon, Williams FW46, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Alex Albon, Williams FW46, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Gianpiero Lambiase, Ingeniero de Carrera, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Gianpiero Lambiase, Ingeniero de Carrera, Red Bull Racing

Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

34

 

comentarios
Top Comments

¿No hay comentarios. Por qué no escribes uno?
