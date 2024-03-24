Estado del Campeonato F1 2024 tras Australia
Así va el campeonato 2024 de la F1 tras la carrera del GP de Australia, con Max Verstappen liderando, Charles Leclerc en segundo y el mexicano Sergio "Checo" Pérez, tercero. Entre los equipos Red Bull primero y Ferrari en segundo.
Watch: RESUMEN GP DE AUSTRALIA F1 2024
Campeonato de Pilotos
|POS
|PILOTO
|PUNTOS
|1
|M. Verstappen
|51
|26/1
|25/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|C. Leclerc
|47
|12/4
|16/3
|19/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|S. Pérez
|46
|18/2
|18/2
|10/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|C. Sainz
|40
|15/3
|-
|25/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|O. Piastri
|28
|4/8
|12/4
|12/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|L. Norris
|27
|8/6
|4/8
|15/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|G. Russell
|18
|10/5
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|F. Alonso
|16
|2/9
|10/5
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|L. Stroll
|9
|1/10
|-
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|L. Hamilton
|8
|6/7
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Y. Tsunoda
|6
|-
|-
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|O. Bearman
|6
|-
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|N. Hulkenberg
|3
|-
|1/10
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|K. Magnussen
|1
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|A. Albon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|G. Zhou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|D. Ricciardo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|E. Ocon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|P. Gasly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|V. Bottas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|L. Sargeant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Campeonato de Equipos
|POS
|EQUIPOS
|PUNTOS
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|97
|44
|43
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Ferrari
|93
|27
|22
|44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|McLaren F1
|55
|12
|16
|27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Mercedes
|26
|16
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Aston Martin Racing
|25
|3
|10
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|6
|-
|-
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Haas F1 Team
|4
|-
|1
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Alpine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Sauber F1 Team
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 el campo en la salida de la carrera
Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, hace una parada en boxes
Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, el resto de la parrilla en la primera vuelta.
Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524 Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524 y Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38 Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20 y George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, hace una parada en boxes
Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44
Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 y Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 el campo en la salida de la carrera
Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44
Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, el resto de la parrilla en la primera vuelta.
Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, hace una parada en boxes
Foto de: Glenn Dunbar
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Alex Albon, Williams FW46, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Foto de: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Gianpiero Lambiase, Ingeniero de Carrera, Red Bull Racing
Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Hamilton: "Es el peor comienzo de temporada que tuve en F1"
Alonso es sancionado por el accidente con Russell en Australia
Russell pidió con urgencia "bandera roja" al momento de chocar en Australia
Últimas noticias
Piastri no se queja por las órdenes de equipo en su carrera de casa
Hamilton: "Es el peor comienzo de temporada que tuve en F1"
Sauber F1 es multado en Australia por sus problemas en las paradas en boxes
Palou se impone en el Desafío del Millón de Dólares, Canapino 10° y O'Ward fuera
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments