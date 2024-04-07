Todos los campeonatos

Fórmula 1 GP de Japón

Estado del Campeonato F1 2024 tras Japón

Así va el campeonato 2024 de la F1 tras la carrera del GP de Japón, con Max Verstappen liderando, el mexicano Sergio "Checo" Pérez en segundo y Charles Leclerc tercero. Entre los equipos Red Bull primero y Ferrari en segundo.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:

Campeonato de Pilotos

POS PILOTO PUNTOS Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 NetherlandsM. Verstappen 77 26/1 25/1 - 26/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 MexicoS. Pérez 64 18/2 18/2 10/5 18/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 MonacoC. Leclerc 59 12/4 16/3 19/2 12/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 SpainC. Sainz 55 15/3 - 25/1 15/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 United KingdomL. Norris 37 8/6 4/8 15/3 10/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 AustraliaO. Piastri 32 4/8 12/4 12/4 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United KingdomG. Russell 24 10/5 8/6 - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 SpainF. Alonso 24 2/9 10/5 4/8 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United KingdomL. Hamilton 10 6/7 2/9 - 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 CanadaL. Stroll 9 1/10 - 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 JapanY. Tsunoda 7 - - 6/7 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 United KingdomO. Bearman 6 - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 GermanyN. Hulkenberg 3 - 1/10 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 DenmarkK. Magnussen 1 - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 ThailandA. Albon   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 ChinaG. Zhou   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 AustraliaD. Ricciardo   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 FranceE. Ocon   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 FranceP. Gasly   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 FinlandV. Bottas   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 United StatesL. Sargeant   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Campeonato de Equipos

POS EQUIPOS PUNTOS Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 AustriaRed Bull Racing 141 44 43 10 44 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 ItalyFerrari 120 27 22 44 27 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 United KingdomMcLaren F1 69 12 16 27 14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 GermanyMercedes 34 16 10 - 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 United KingdomAston Martin Racing 33 3 10 12 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 ItalyRB 7 - - 6 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United StatesHaas F1 Team 4 - 1 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United KingdomWilliams   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 FranceAlpine   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 SwitzerlandSauber F1 Team   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, el resto del campo para la reanudación.
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, el resto de la parrilla lejos
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Los coches de Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 y Alex Albon, Williams FW46 en la barrera de neumáticos tras chocar en la primera vuelta.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Los coches de Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 y Alex Albon, Williams FW46 en la barrera de neumáticos tras chocar en la primera vuelta.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38 lucha con Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, mientras que Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 lucha con Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15.
El coche médico en la pista
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, el resto del campo para la reanudación.
Zhou Guanyu, Sauber C44, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44, en la reanudación.
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber C44
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, el resto del campo para la reanudación.
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44, en la reanudación.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, el resto de la parrilla en la salida.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44, el resto de la parrilla en la primera vuelta.
Choque Alex Albon, Williams, Daniel Ricciardo, RB
Artículo previo ¿Quién fue el "Piloto del Día" del GP de Japón F1?
Artículo siguiente Checo Pérez lamenta que primer stint le impidió luchar por la victoria en Japón

Bernardo Maldonado
