Fórmula 1 GP de China
Resultados

Estado del Campeonato F1 2024 tras China

Así va el campeonato 2024 de la F1 tras la carrera del GP de China con Max Verstappen liderando, el mexicano Sergio "Checo" Pérez en segundo y Charles Leclerc tercero. Entre los equipos Red Bull primero y Ferrari en segundo.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:

Campeonato de Pilotos

POS PILOTO PUNTOS Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 NetherlandsM. Verstappen 100 26/1 25/1 - 26/1 23 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 MexicoS. Pérez 88 18/2 18/2 10/5 18/2 24 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 MonacoC. Leclerc 76 12/4 16/3 19/2 12/4 17 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 SpainC. Sainz 69 15/3 - 25/1 15/3 14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 United KingdomL. Norris 65 8/6 4/8 15/3 10/5 28 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 AustraliaO. Piastri 38 4/8 12/4 12/4 4/8 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United KingdomG. Russell 33 10/5 8/6 - 6/7 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 SpainF. Alonso 31 2/9 10/5 4/8 8/6 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United KingdomL. Hamilton 19 6/7 2/9 - 2/9 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 CanadaL. Stroll 9 1/10 - 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 JapanY. Tsunoda 7 - - 6/7 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 United KingdomO. Bearman 6 - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 GermanyN. Hulkenberg 4 - 1/10 2/9 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 DenmarkK. Magnussen 1 - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 ThailandA. Albon   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 FranceE. Ocon   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 ChinaG. Zhou   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 AustraliaD. Ricciardo   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 FranceP. Gasly   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 FinlandV. Bottas   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 United StatesL. Sargeant   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Campeonato de Equipos

POS EQUIPOS PUNTOS Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 AustriaRed Bull Racing 188 44 43 10 44 47 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 ItalyFerrari 151 27 22 44 27 31 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 United KingdomMcLaren F1 103 12 16 27 14 34 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 GermanyMercedes 52 16 10 - 8 18 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 United KingdomAston Martin Racing 40 3 10 12 8 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 ItalyRB 7 - - 6 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United StatesHaas F1 Team 5 - 1 3 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United KingdomWilliams   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 SwitzerlandSauber F1 Team   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 FranceAlpine   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 

El coche de seguridad Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24 Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, entra a boxes
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, hace una parada en boxes
Los comisarios retiran el coche de Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44, del circuito
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Alex Albon, Williams FW46, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber C44
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber C44
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber C44, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber C44
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber C44
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Valtteri Bottas, Sauber F1
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15 Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20 Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, en la parrilla
