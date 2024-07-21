Todos los campeonatos

Resultados
Fórmula 1 GP de Hungría

Estado del Campeonato F1 2024 tras Hungría

Así está el campeonato 2024 de la F1 tras la carrera del GP en Hungría, con Max Verstappen liderando, en segundo Lando Norris y Sergio Checo Pérez en séptimo. Entre los equipos, Red Bull es primero y McLaren se ubica segundo.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:
Crónica GP de Hungría:

Campeonato de Pilotos

POS PILOTO PUNTOS Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 NetherlandsM. Verstappen 265 26/1 25/1 - 26/1 33 26 25/1 8/6 25/1 25/1 18 18/2 10/5 - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 United KingdomL. Norris 189 8/6 4/8 15/3 10/5 21 25 18/2 12/4 18/2 19/2 6 15/3 18/2 - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 MonacoC. Leclerc 162 12/4 16/3 19/2 12/4 17 22 15/3 25/1 - 10/5 2 - 12/4 - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 SpainC. Sainz 154 15/3 - 25/1 15/3 14 14 10/5 15/3 - 8/6 19 11/5 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 AustraliaO. Piastri 149 4/8 12/4 12/4 4/8 6 3 12/4 18/2 10/5 6/7 25 12/4 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 United KingdomL. Hamilton 125 6/7 2/9 - 2/9 9 8 8/6 7/7 13/4 15/3 15 25/1 15/3 - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 MexicoS. Pérez 124 18/2 18/2 10/5 18/2 21 18 4/8 - - 4/8 7 - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United KingdomG. Russell 116 10/5 8/6 - 6/7 9 4 7/7 10/5 15/3 12/4 30 - 5/8 - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 SpainF. Alonso 45 2/9 10/5 4/8 8/6 7 2 - - 8/6 - - 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 CanadaL. Stroll 24 1/10 - 8/6 - - - 2/9 - 6/7 - - 6/7 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 GermanyN. Hulkenberg 22 - 1/10 2/9 - 1 2 - - - - 8 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 JapanY. Tsunoda 22 - - 6/7 1/10 - 7 1/10 4/8 - - - 1/10 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 AustraliaD. Ricciardo 11 - - - - - 5 - - 4/8 - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 United KingdomO. Bearman 6 - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 FranceP. Gasly 6 - - - - - - - 1/10 2/9 2/9 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 DenmarkK. Magnussen 5 - - 1/10 - - - - - - - 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 ThailandA. Albon 4 - - - - - - - 2/9 - - - 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 FranceE. Ocon 3 - - - - - 1 - - 1/10 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 ChinaZ. Guanyu   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 United StatesL. Sargeant   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 FinlandV. Bottas   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Campeonato de Equipos

POS EQUIPOS PUNTOS Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 AustriaRed Bull Racing 389 44 43 10 44 54 44 29 8 25 29 25 18 16 - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 United KingdomMcLaren F1 338 12 16 27 14 27 28 30 30 28 25 31 27 43 - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 ItalyFerrari 322 27 22 44 27 31 36 25 40 - 18 21 11 20 - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 GermanyMercedes 241 16 10 - 8 18 12 15 17 28 27 45 25 20 - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 United KingdomAston Martin Racing 69 3 10 12 8 7 2 2 - 14 - - 10 1 - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 ItalyRB 33 - - 6 1 - 12 1 4 4 - 2 1 2 - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United StatesHaas F1 Team 27 - 1 3 - 1 2 - - - - 12 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 FranceAlpine 9 - - - - - 1 - 1 3 3 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United KingdomWilliams 4 - - - - - - - 2 - - - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 SwitzerlandSauber F1 Team   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
 
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, habla con Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, sobre el desfile de pilotos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, charla con Alex Albon, Williams Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, llega a la pista
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, los pilotos saludan a los aficionados, durante el desfile de pilotos
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing y Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing, en el desfile de pilotos.
Aficionados en la tribuna
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, en el desfile de pilotos
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, habla con Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, firma un autógrafo a un marshal
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, saluda a los aficionados en el desfile de pilotos, entre Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, Lando Norris
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, saluda a Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, durante el desfile de pilotos.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, el resto de la parrilla en la primera vuelta.
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, lucha con Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, el resto de la parrilla en la primera vuelta.
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46, persiguen al pelotón en la primera vuelta.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, el resto de la parrilla en la salida.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, carrera por el liderato
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, el resto de la parrilla en la salida.
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, en la parrilla de salida
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, en parrilla
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20
McLaren MCL38 detalles técnicos
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, el resto de la parrilla en la primera vuelta.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, en la parrilla de salida
Incidente Hamilton-Verstappen
Los mecánicos de Haas F1 Team en la parrilla
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, accidente del Red Bull Racing RB20
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Mecánica en la parrilla con Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Max Verstappen, accidente del Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, el resto de la parrilla en la salida mientras Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, se va largo.
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, el resto de la parrilla en la salida.
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB20, lucha con Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, en boxes
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, chocan
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, hace una parada en boxes
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, chocan
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 1ª posición, celebra su llegada al Parc Ferme
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2ª posición, Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 1ª posición, el delegado del trofeo McLaren y Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 3ª posición, en el podio.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 3ª posición, rocía champán desde el podio
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 3ª posición, rocía con champán a Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 1ª posición, en el podio.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 1ª posición, lo celebra con su equipo a su llegada al Parc Ferme
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 1ª posición, celebra su llegada al Parc Ferme
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, 1ª posición, toma la bandera a cuadros
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 1ª posición, celebra en el podio
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, hace una parada en boxes
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2ª posición, sube al podio
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, hace una parada en boxes
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2ª posición, Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 1ª posición, el delegado del trofeo McLaren y Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 3ª posición, en el podio.
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, entra a boxes
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 3ª posición, conversa con el delegado de trofeos de McLaren en el podio.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 1ª posición, levanta su trofeo en el podio
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 3ª posición, en el podio
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 1ª posición, sube al podio
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 1ª posición, es felicitado por sus compañeros de equipo en Parc Ferme
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, 1ª posición, pasa junto a su equipo celebrando en el muro de boxes al final de la carrera.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 1ª posición, lo celebra con su equipo a su llegada al Parc Ferme
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 3ª posición, saluda desde el podio
78

 

Bernardo Maldonado
Mercedes
