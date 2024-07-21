Estado del Campeonato F1 2024 tras Hungría
Así está el campeonato 2024 de la F1 tras la carrera del GP en Hungría, con Max Verstappen liderando, en segundo Lando Norris y Sergio Checo Pérez en séptimo. Entre los equipos, Red Bull es primero y McLaren se ubica segundo.
Campeonato de Pilotos
|POS
|PILOTO
|PUNTOS
|1
|M. Verstappen
|265
|26/1
|25/1
|-
|26/1
|33
|26
|25/1
|8/6
|25/1
|25/1
|18
|18/2
|10/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|L. Norris
|189
|8/6
|4/8
|15/3
|10/5
|21
|25
|18/2
|12/4
|18/2
|19/2
|6
|15/3
|18/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|C. Leclerc
|162
|12/4
|16/3
|19/2
|12/4
|17
|22
|15/3
|25/1
|-
|10/5
|2
|-
|12/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|C. Sainz
|154
|15/3
|-
|25/1
|15/3
|14
|14
|10/5
|15/3
|-
|8/6
|19
|11/5
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|O. Piastri
|149
|4/8
|12/4
|12/4
|4/8
|6
|3
|12/4
|18/2
|10/5
|6/7
|25
|12/4
|25/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|L. Hamilton
|125
|6/7
|2/9
|-
|2/9
|9
|8
|8/6
|7/7
|13/4
|15/3
|15
|25/1
|15/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|S. Pérez
|124
|18/2
|18/2
|10/5
|18/2
|21
|18
|4/8
|-
|-
|4/8
|7
|-
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|G. Russell
|116
|10/5
|8/6
|-
|6/7
|9
|4
|7/7
|10/5
|15/3
|12/4
|30
|-
|5/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|F. Alonso
|45
|2/9
|10/5
|4/8
|8/6
|7
|2
|-
|-
|8/6
|-
|-
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|L. Stroll
|24
|1/10
|-
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|2/9
|-
|6/7
|-
|-
|6/7
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|N. Hulkenberg
|22
|-
|1/10
|2/9
|-
|1
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Y. Tsunoda
|22
|-
|-
|6/7
|1/10
|-
|7
|1/10
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|1/10
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|D. Ricciardo
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|4/8
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|O. Bearman
|6
|-
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|P. Gasly
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/10
|2/9
|2/9
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|K. Magnussen
|5
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|A. Albon
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|E. Ocon
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|1/10
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|Z. Guanyu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|L. Sargeant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|V. Bottas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Campeonato de Equipos
|POS
|EQUIPOS
|PUNTOS
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|389
|44
|43
|10
|44
|54
|44
|29
|8
|25
|29
|25
|18
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|McLaren F1
|338
|12
|16
|27
|14
|27
|28
|30
|30
|28
|25
|31
|27
|43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Ferrari
|322
|27
|22
|44
|27
|31
|36
|25
|40
|-
|18
|21
|11
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Mercedes
|241
|16
|10
|-
|8
|18
|12
|15
|17
|28
|27
|45
|25
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Aston Martin Racing
|69
|3
|10
|12
|8
|7
|2
|2
|-
|14
|-
|-
|10
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|RB
|33
|-
|-
|6
|1
|-
|12
|1
|4
|4
|-
|2
|1
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Haas F1 Team
|27
|-
|1
|3
|-
|1
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Alpine
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|1
|3
|3
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Williams
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Sauber F1 Team
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
