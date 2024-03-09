Todos los campeonatos

Fórmula 1 GP de Arabia
Resultados

Estado del Campeonato de la F1 2024 tras Arabia

Así va el campeonato 2024 de la F1 tras la carrera del GP de Arabia Saudita, con Max Verstappen ganando, el mexicano Sergio "Checo" Pérez, segundo. Entre los equipos Red Bull primero y Ferrari en segundo.

Bernardo Maldonado
Bernardo Maldonado
Upd:

Watch: RESUMEN GP DE ARABIA SAUDITA F1 2024

Campeonato de Pilotos

POS PILOTO PUNTOS Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates
1 NetherlandsM. Verstappen 51 26/1 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 MexicoS. Pérez 36 18/2 18/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 MonacoC. Leclerc 28 12/4 16/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 United KingdomG. Russell 18 10/5 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 AustraliaO. Piastri 16 4/8 12/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 SpainC. Sainz 15 15/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 SpainF. Alonso 12 2/9 10/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United KingdomL. Norris 12 8/6 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United KingdomL. Hamilton 8 6/7 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 United KingdomO. Bearman 6 - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 GermanyN. Hulkenberg 1 - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 CanadaL. Stroll 1 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 ThailandA. Albon   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 ChinaG. Zhou   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 DenmarkK. Magnussen   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 AustraliaD. Ricciardo   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 FranceE. Ocon   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 JapanY. Tsunoda   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 United StatesL. Sargeant   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 FinlandV. Bottas   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 FranceP. Gasly   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Campeonato de Equipos

POS EQUIPOS PUNTOS Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates
1 AustriaRed Bull Racing 87 44 43 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 ItalyFerrari 49 27 22 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 United KingdomMcLaren F1 28 12 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 GermanyMercedes 26 16 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 United KingdomAston Martin Racing 13 3 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 United StatesHaas F1 Team 1 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 FranceAlpine   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 ItalyScuderia AlphaTauri   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United KingdomWilliams   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 SwitzerlandSauber F1 Team   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 

Verstappen gana en Arabia F1 y Checo Pérez es segundo pese a sanción
¿Quién fue el "Piloto del Día" del GP de Arabia F1?

