Los cambios en McLaren que los ayudaron en 2019

McLaren MCL35 brake

Foto de: Giorgio Piola

The front brake drum has been optimised for 2020, as the team continues to take airflow taken in by the main inlet, force it across the face of the brake drum and push it out through the wheel rim. The section of the drum cut out for this purpose is now divided into two sections, rather than the single section used in 2019, further enhancing flow distribution.